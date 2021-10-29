Afentra Chief Financial Officer and Board Member to Enhance Energy Transition Dialogue at African Energy Week in Cape Town

As Chief Financial Officer and Board Member, Deulina has been instrumental in positioning the company as a major player in Africa’s energy sector. Her extensive experience in energy and commitment to Africa’s economic development positions her as an ideal facilitator and participant of energy transition matters. What makes the company unique and its representatives valuable in Cape Town, is that Afentra has stepped in as a credible partner for oil and gas companies, as well as host governments, who are experiencing industry divestment from oil majors. By taking over assets from majors and introducing carbon reduction methods to resource exploitation, Afentra is committed to seeing the continent into a new era of progress, driven by its significant hydrocarbon base.

At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Deulina will join the discussions on energy transition and hydrocarbons, making a strong case for the role oil and gas continues to play in driving Africa’s socio-economic growth. Deulina joins an elite panel of experts on energy transition matters and will not only enhance the conversation but will introduce new and innovative approaches to resource maximisation and monetization in Africa.

“Anastasia Deulina will be an exceptional participant and key driver of energy transition related discussions in Cape Town. While Afentra represents one of Africa’s emerging hydrocarbon players, Deulina represents an instrumental figure in driving the continent’s energy advancement. Focused on increasing fossil fuel developments to address energy poverty, while at the same time significantly reducing emissions, Afentra will be a valuable partner for African government, companies and stakeholders in 2021 and beyond. In Cape Town, Deulina is keen to develop strong relationships with regional stakeholders, seizing lucrative opportunities across the energy landscape and driving the continent’s energy sector growth,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

