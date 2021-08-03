Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Issa Hayatou

In its decision, following an extensive hearing, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that, based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Mr Hayatou had breached his duty of loyalty in his position as CAF president, by entering, in the name and on behalf of the confederation, into an anti-competitive agreement with Lagardère Sport which was detrimental and caused significant damage to CAF (both financially, in the amount of EGP 200 million, as well as to its reputation).

Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Hayatou had breached article 15 of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for one year. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 30,000 has been imposed on MrHayatou.

The motivated decision was notified to Mr Hayatou today, the date on which the ban comes into force, and has been published on legal.FIFA.com.

