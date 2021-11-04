Additional Bronze Sponsors Announced Ahead of African Energy Week 2021

With one of the main themes of the event comprising Africa’s energy transition outlook, bronze sponsor Emerging Energy, as a dedicated investment firm in the energy sector, will drive discussions and share expertise on how companies can position themselves and their policy frameworks to meet investor requirements. With the firm’s focus on investing across the energy value chain, its range of companies in Africa has demonstrated utmost professionalism through capacity building and delivering market-leading returns which stakeholders and key players will benefit from.

With many companies in the energy sector’s value chain committing to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, AEW 2021 will, through its engagement sessions, emphasize the critical need for partnerships between governments and key stakeholders to drive Africa’s economic growth and energy transition. Accordingly, Orama Corporate Services’ vision to cultivate free trade on the continent will be valuable for many companies in the sector attending AEW 2021. Orama’s unique business development strategies will provide entrepreneurs and investors with opportunities to thrive and grow through challenging times such as the ones brought about by the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, based in the host city of the upcoming AEW 2021 and as a bronze sponsor, Wellpoint’s experience as a long-standing drilling company positions it to lead conversations of sound environmental practice in the upstream sector. More than just an energy event, AEW 2021 is the biggest networking platform for Africa’s entire energy sector value chain, providing stakeholders, companies and key industry players with valuable insight that will assist in progressing Africa’s energy future.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files