Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, Erica Thibault, Inaugurates USAID-funded Femme Medina Program

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, Erica Thibault joined the Mayor of Tunis, Souad Abderrahim, to inaugurate the USAID-funded Femme Medina program. This $500,000 USD initiative will support 11 activities in the Medina, Bab Souika, Sidi El Béchir, and Bab Bhar districts, implemented in partnership with the Office of the Mayor of Tunis. Through Femme Medina, public spaces will soon be transformed into training centers, art exhibition spaces, outdoor libraries, playgrounds and public gardens to create inclusive public areas and generate new economic opportunities for women. Today’s event symbolizes the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to supporting women’s economic and social empowerment.

