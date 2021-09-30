RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

A Decent Standard of Living costs R7 911 as reflected in 34 Socially Perceived Necessities - New Study Finds

A new launch at the 6th Annual Decent Standard of Living Colloquium today demonstrates that there are 34 Socially Perceived Necessities defined as needs, common to the majority of South Africans from all walks of life, to achieve a dignified life for all.

The Decent Standard of Living Measure ( https://bit.ly/3AZyetN ), first piloted in 2006, was conducted telephonically among a representative sample in five South African provinces over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. It determined that South Africans across a spectrum of socio-economic backgrounds viewed 21 Socially Perceived Necessities (SPNs) as a benchmark for a decent standard of living.

The survey was based on an established measurement model comprising 50 key attributes ( https://bit.ly/2XXu1Iu ) relating to personal belongings, access to community-based services, activities and relationships with family and friends. These SPNs range from a free-standing home which is strong enough to withstand the weather to access to a cell phone and supermarket in their local neighbourhood.

The cost of these 34 SPNs is R7,911 for each person, according to research partners Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute (SPII), Labour Research Service (LRS) and Southern African Social Policy Research Insights (SASPRI).

“South Africa is a deeply unequal society, with half of its population living below the poverty line. Yet, despite these inequalities and high levels of poverty, most South Africans are clear on what the bare minimum is to achieve a decent life,” said Dr Nqobile Zulu, Research Manager at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

“We are also the most unemployed nation ( https://reut.rs/3F6Or2I ) in the world, with many of the working-age population, particularly women and youth, experiencing some form of long-term unemployment. This means that we need more radical economic intervention from our government if we are ever to achieve our Constitutional ambition of the right to dignity,” added Zulu.

“We hope that the results of the study will be used to inform policy formulation in the fight against poverty and that stakeholders from all spheres will focus efforts on bridging the gap between the haves and have-nots. South Africa needs focused investment, particularly in communities that are left on the periphery to enable greater cohesion and equality.”

For the full list of 34 socially perceived necessities, please check out the Studies in Poverty and Inequality website here( https://bit.ly/3kTjiry ).

For media enquiries: Email: media@spii.org.za

Contact Dr Nqobile Zulu on 067 292 9274 for media interviews

