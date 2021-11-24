3rd Annual Nigeria Tech Summit Sponsored by the US Embassy of Nigeria Returns to Abuja, Nigeria

Free registration will be required to access the live program or attend live : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nigeria-tech-summit-2021-tickets-162900687341

As part of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria’s on-going efforts to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth, the Embassy welcomes representation from creators and innovators from throughout Nigeria to participate in this virtual program.

A Start-up Lab Virtual Bootcamp Accelerator with Silicon Valley mentors will be held on December 16, 2021. Selected delegates will get free access to the summit, mentorship, and a pitch competition opportunity to present to summit sponsors and partners on December 17th. Candidates based in Nigeria can apply at: https://forms.gle/iM3VHFouwTQ9E6W48

The deadline for submission will be December 5th. The U.S. Mission proudly supports entrepreneurship through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in Lagos and Abuja, Providing Opportunities for Women in Economic Rise (POWER) Start Up Northeast and various exchange opportunities including the Mandela Washington Fellows, YALI, TechWomen, and the Fortune 500 Mentoring program.

More information on the event partnership and exhibition can be found by emailing Letitia Boateng at events@globalstartupecosystem.com.