37th Annual AUHF Conference Sets the Housing Agenda

With over 60 speakers, 100 in-person attendees from 15 countries and over 500 virtual delegates from 200 companies, the event has grown in size and impact, especially during the covid pandemic period. This has highlighted the need for safe, decent, well located and green affordable low-cost housing, comments Chimphondah.

“As the global economy emerges from the covid-19 pandemic, this year’s theme, ‘A New Frontier in Affordable Housing in Africa’, provides Rwanda with an opportunity to be at the centre of Africa’s urbanisation and housing drive,” says Chimphondah.

Adding that hosting the annual gathering in Kigali in 2021 provides a unique occasion for the membership to get to together and highlight the progress made by Rwanda in the fast moving sector.

“The AUHF is delighted to bring its 37th annual conference and Annual General Meeting to the beautiful city of Kigali. We are encouraged by the Government of Rwanda’s focus on affordable housing, as framed in Vision 2050,” says Chimphondah.

Commenting further that the AUHF is encouraged by the Rwandan National Strategy for Transformation aimed at accelerating sustainable urbanisation from 18.4% to 35% by 2024 as a key driving factor for economic growth.

For Chimphondah and the AUHF, the conference provides a platform for the delivery of solutions in a world that has been transformed by the Covid pandemic.

As he explains, the impact of the pandemic on the resources of the state, private sector and most importantly the households have been both dramatic and severe.

Despite this Chimphondah, the AUHF and its sponsors are optimistic that the crisis has provided a platform and opportunity for the sector to break new ground across the entire housing value chain.

“This calls for new innovative approaches to both the demand and supply sides and the introduction of new value adding products and services. This year’s conference seeks to showcase innovations that are well understood under the theme of “ A new frontier in Affordable Housing in Africa”. I am proud that during this auspicious conference, the presentations will be delivered by our valued members, whom are notable trend setters and pathbreakers in their own markets,” said Chimphondah.

One of these leading and international trendsetters speaking at this year’s annual conference is Olu Olanrewaju, director of Altair International limited, a leading affordable housing consultancy.

According to him, the annual event is the leading event for the sector as it connects lenders, policy makers, investors, developers, PropTech providers and other advocates of affordable housing value chains.

As he comments, “The AUHF conference offers the team at Altair International the opportunity to meet and network with policy makers and practitioners involved in the delivery of affordable housing in Africa, to share insights and discuss new initiatives to address the continent’s housing crisis”

For Olanrewaju, the value created by the conference is instrumental from not only forging new relationships, but also to assisting the sector to leapfrog over its challenges at a technical, funding and policy level, he says.

“In the past policy announcements from conference guest speakers, presentation of new research findings, ideas from best practice discussions have all in different areas driven the implementation of new solutions to tackle Africa’s affordable housing crisis.”

One of these presentations and discussion that is keenly anticipated will be by the founder of TAF Africa Global, Mustapha Njie, who have launched the largest low-cost housing Micro-City in The Gambia called TAF City. He and his team will be sharing their experiences in delivering their vision of a million houses in 20 years. This will be an interesting spectacle.

In conclusion, Chimphondah, confirms that attendees can attend virtually for free and can register by visiting the conference website here (auhfconference.com) or attend in person if they are in Kigali at a nominal fee.

About the AUHF Conference: The 37th annual African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF) Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place from Kigali from 02-04 November 2021. ​

As the only established event known to connect international, African and regional stakeholders to Africa’s fast evolving affordable housing sector, this year’s event will connect in-person local stakeholders with a live international virtual audience. Broadcasted live from Kigali, the 2021 AUHF Conference provides a platform for both in-person and virtual attendees to network, access content and an opportunity to showcase opportunities to regional and international leaders invested in Affordable Housing. Join us in Kigali and virtually for this year’s Conference & AGM brought to you by the AUHF and partners.

