2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba to be held 9-12 May

Simon Ford, Portfolio Director, said, "We consulted extensively with our partners, key stakeholders across the mining value chain and local government ministers. Collectively, due to ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we decided that a postponement was the most practical solution and provides the highest chance of holding a physical, in-person event in 2022 so the industry can reconnect once again. We are fully committed to running the event in South Africa and are grateful for the support of our Advisory Board, partners and key stakeholders.”

Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, long-term partners of Mining Indaba, expressed the importance of running the event, “Mining Indaba is an integral part of the industry’s calendar. Although it is disappointing that the February 2022 event had to be postponed due to the pandemic, the next gathering promises to be a pivotal event to reset the dialogue around opportunities and challenges in Africa's mining industry. We look forward to welcoming the industry back to Cape Town and driving further growth for our industry.”

Anglo American’s Head of Corporate Communications, Nevashnee Naicker echoed the importance of the event, “Mining Indaba has been a significant platform in Africa’s mining industry for over 27 years – bringing together unique voices and perspectives. We look forward to being back at the Indaba in-person in May 2022, where we will continue to interact and learn from our peers, host governments and investors who are at the heart of Africa’s mining industry.”

The fact the CTICC has been converted into a vaccination centre until the end of this year, with the possibility of an extension, also contributed to the decision. Organisers explained that if extended, it would impact their ability to build the event in January, in time for the large scale gathering the following month.

Ongoing travel restrictions in and out of South Africa for many internationals would impact the event’s ability to bring foreign investment into the continent, further adding to the decision. Organisers also recognised that current government guidelines regarding event capacities are unlikely to be lifted to the level required to run a meaningful event by February.

Simon Ford went on to add, "We are extremely confident that that by May, we can deliver a Mining Indaba to remember. The event dates are different, but the connections, discussions and experience our attendees come back year after year for will undoubtedly continue to be unmatched.”

The 2022 event will run under the theme “Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG and Economies”.

