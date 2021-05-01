RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

114 unaccompanied children rescued at sea off the coast of Libya - More than 350 people perish or go missing in the Mediterranean since year began

Authors:

APO Importer

“This week, 125 children including 114 unaccompanied were rescued at sea, off the coast of Libya.

UNICEF, Middle East and North Africa
Apo

“The Central Mediterranean continues to be one of the deadliest and most dangerous migration routes in the world. At least 350 people, including children and women, have drowned or gone missing in the Central Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe since the beginning of the year, including 130 just last week.

Recommended articles

“The majority of those rescued are sent to overcrowded detention centres in Libya under extremely difficult conditions and with no or limited access to water and health services. Nearly 1,100 children are in these centres.

“Libya has 51,828 migrant children and an estimated 14,572 refugee children; most are unable to access services and are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse within the country. Those in detention are cut off from clean water, electricity, education, health care and adequate sanitation facilities. Violence and exploitation are rampant.

“Despite these dangers, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, refugee and migrant children continue to risk their lives in search of safety and better life. Attempts to cross this sea route are likely to increase in the summer months ahead.

“ We call on the LibyanAuthorities to release all children and end immigration detention. The detentionof children in migration contexts is never in the best interest of children. We call on authorities in Europe on the Central Mediterranean to support and receive migrants and refugees coming to their shores and to strengthen search and rescue mechanisms.

“With partners, UNICEF is committed to support all governments across the Central Mediterranean to find safer alternatives to sea crossing, develop and implement child sensitive arrival procedure, reception and care facilities and long-term solutions for children attempting to cross the sea”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF, Middle East and North Africa.

Media files

UNICEF, Middle East and North Africa
UNICEF, Middle East and North Africa Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

President Buhari attacks Gov Ortom over security remarks

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma releases stunning photos to mark 26th birthday

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years