1-District-1-Factory: President Akufo-Addo Commissions $16 Million Tomato Processing Factory In Domfete

According to President Akufo-Addo, the establishment of the factory is an example of the critical role the private sector can play in Ghana’s industrial transformation, adding that the setting up of this manufacturing facility, outside the traditional areas of Accra, Tema and Takoradi, underscores the commitment of Government to decentralize industrial development, and, thereby, stimulate economic activity in the rural areas.

He explained that Domfete was chosen for the siting of the factory because the town happens to be one of the major catchment areas for the cultivation of fresh tomatoes, and will help in reducing rural-urban migration.

The factory will process some 40,000 metric tonnes of fresh tomatoes per annum, and also has a 500 metric ton cold room facility to store fresh tomato fruits. In addition, a model farm and research centre designed to conduct seed trials and train farmers on best farm practices, as well as an agric-input Shop to supply inputs to the farmers at affordable prices, have been established by the company.

This, the company explains, will boost the profitability of the factory and improve income levels for the farmers engaged by the company.

Additionally, a 2,400-acre farmland as nucleus farm has been set up by Weddi Africa, with the company also spearheading the establishment of a Tomato Outgrower Farmers Association in Tano North and Berekum West districts, with 2,000 registered farmers from Ahafo and Bono regions.

These 2,000 farmers are on schedule to receive seeds, fertilizers, other inputs, and technical services from the relevant MDAs. These Government supported mechanisms have been put in place to provide the requisite support services to ensure the profitability and sustainability of the factory.

Thus far, the factory has created some one hundred and fifty-eight (158) direct jobs, with some two thousand, one hundred (2,100) indirect job opportunities also created for the people of Berekum West District and surrounding communities.

Government, President Akufo-Addo assured, is committed to supporting private sector operators like Weddi Africa Limited to position themselves to become globally competitive, and, thereby, take advantage of market integration frameworks, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose Secretariat has been established in Accra.

Indeed, the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with relevant MDAs, has established an institutional mechanism to provide strategic support and assistance to the local private sector operating at the district level.

This is in reference to the establishment of Business Resource Centers as one-stop enterprise support centers in 67 districts across the country, 37 of which have already commenced operations and 30 are under construction. The 1D1F companies will benefit from the assistance to be provided by these BRCs.

The President commended the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) and various Stakeholders for the support they have provided to the company.

He also commended the Chief Executive Officer of Weddi Africa Limited, Mr. Yaw Boahene, and his Team for establishing such a modern manufacturing facility in Domfete near Berekum in the Bono region, in support of Government’s Industrial Transformation Agenda.