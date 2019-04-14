The ruling party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

This is contrary to a report credited to the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) that the APC did not need members of the Peoples Democratic Party to produce the senate president for the ninth assembly.

However, in his bid to become the Senate president the Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan has reached out to lawmakers and governors in the opposition party.

But the party’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement said APC was not against Lawan’s negotiation with senators-elect in the opposition party.

The statement reads: “We are inundated with reports of our members in the National Assembly holding consultations with members of the opposition over the election of leaders into the Ninth National Assembly.

“Let me state that our party has no objection to such consultations. It is a normal democratic practice world over to stretch hands across the divides.

“And contrary to some media reports, the actions of our members do not contradict the party’s position. APC has comfortable majority in both chambers, therefore; we have the number to produce the leadership.

“But democracy recognises the importance of the opposition, especially when you do not have two-third which would be required at some very critical situations.

“For us as a ruling party, we understand that a stable and peaceful National Assembly would enhance our capacity to deliver more for the people of Nigeria.

“So the party is not averse to negotiation by Senator Ahmed Lawan and our other Senators-elect working to fulfil the position taken by our party.

“It is important to note that one of the key considerations for adopting him as the party’s candidate for the Senate Presidency is his ability to carry everyone along.”