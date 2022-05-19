RADP / Pulse Nigeria

6-year-old narrates how her mum’s boyfriend defiled her in Lagos

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The minor said Sangosanya Boluwatife, who's dating her mum, put his hands in her private parts after instructing her to drop her pants.

A six-year-old girl has pointed at Sangosanya Boluwatife, an herbal doctor who’s in a romantic relationship with her mum, as being the one that defiled her.

Boluwatife, who’s standing trial before Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, according to the minor, committed the offense in Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The suspect was arraigned before the court in September 2020 for defilement, which contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law, C.17 Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“Sangosanya Boluwatife, on or about June 6, 2020, at Oreta, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos, in the Ikeja judicial division, defiled one (name withheld) aged six, by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her,” the charge read partly.

In the course of the sitting which was held on Monday, May 16, 2022, the prosecuting counsel, A.R Abolade, led the victim through her account of the incident.

Giving her account of the incident, the minor said Boluwatife directed her to drop her pant and put his fingers in her private parts.

Her words: “I stay with my grandma, but my mummy usually takes me to stay with the defendant.

“On a particular day when we were alone in the defendant’s apartment, there was no electric power and the defendant asked me to pull off my clothes and pants. He said that I would like what he was about to do to me and later, I couldn’t hear what he was saying as he was talking very low.

“He put his hand in my private parts and after a while, he asked me to go and have my bath. I didn’t tell my mummy when she came to pick me up afterwards, but I told my grandma and she informed my mum.”

The judge adjourned further hearing of the case till Saturday, June 4.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

