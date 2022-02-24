5 ways your body reacts to breakups and heartbreak

A mutual breakup though easier can still be painful. The worst is one rife with physical, emotional abuse and cheating. We can make jokes about ‘breakfast’ but, it is a real emotional pain. Death, disappointment and rejection can also cause heartbreak.

Research discovered that people experiencing a breakup or heartbreak have the same brain activity as people in physical pain. This is because emotional and physical pain are processed in the same areas in the human brain.

In some cases, emotional pain can result in actual physical pain. Here are some physical symptoms of heartbreak;

1. Loss of appetite

Eating food is a secondary concern if your body is in a flight or fight mood. An Increased level of stress causes your body to go into that mood. It is possible not to eat food for days when your heart is broken or even enjoy the meals you once did. This might lead to massive weight loss.

2. Broken heart syndrome or stress cardiomyopathy

This is similar to a heart attack. Heartbreak can cause you to experience similar symptoms to a heart attack like sweating, chest pain, heart palpitations, inability to breathe well and nausea. Your left ventricle also weakens and enlarges. Although it is not fatal, it can feel very distressing and uncomfortable.

3. Withdrawal symptom similar to drug addicts

Research has connected the feeling of being in love with cocaine. This is because love causes the release of dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin and when heartbreak happens, missing the person can be likened to a drug addict quitting drugs and having withdrawal symptoms.

4. Overeating

While some people may not have an appetite for food, others might turn to food for comfort and this might lead to weight gain.

5. Stomach pain

Heartbreaks can lead to a churning feeling in your stomach often called a gut feeling.

What to do when experiencing emotional pain from a breakup?

In extreme cases, you should see a doctor who might prescribe antidepressants and other medications.