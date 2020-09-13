After its successful launch into the Nigerian media landscape barely one month ago, 9mobile’s Mega Millions promo has doled out a whopping 29 million naira and 1,392 smartphones to customers nationwide.

Expectedly, this has generated excitement across the country as more Nigerians jostle for their share of the promo spoils. The promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, will also give out smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Yekini Jelili unveiling his smartphone at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation held in Lagos recently

Among the customers that have emerged 1million naira winners from the Mega Millions Promo so far are Ishak Fatihu Idris in Kano state; Chinedu Kalu and Chukwuemeka Victor both from Enugu; Chief Tony Nnaji in Port Harcourt; Mrs. Kolade Aminat Yetunde, an Ilorin-based businesswoman and Ifeanyi Okolie, an automobile parts dealer and Sarah Bright both from Lagos State just to mention a few.

Oluwapelumi Jeremiah Timileyin, Arise Oluwaseun Omobolanle and Araromi Bolaji all smartphone winners at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation held in Lagos recently

Recall that 9mobile’s Chief Executive Officer, Alan Sinfield had stated that the Mega Millions Promo is designed to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic. “This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions. We have made sure that everyone is covered from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time; there is something exciting for everyone," he said.

Seni Ogunkola, 9mobile Head of Marketing Communications; Alhaji Bala Sani, Smartphone winner and Oladimeji Opeseyitan, 9mobile Customer Experience Management at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation held in Lagos recently

The 9mobile Mega Millions Promo will run through till November 2020. It promises hourly smartphone prizes to customers who recharge a minimum of N200, a N1million win for customers who recharge N1000 or more, while a cumulative recharge of N10000 monthly throughout the duration of the promo will enable one lucky customer to walk away with the grand prize of N10million.

Yekini Jelili and Kanmi Tawa Adebukola after winning their smartphone in the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation held in Lagos recently

Also, new customers who join the 9mobile network are also receiving up to 100% data bonus for all monthly subscription from N1000 – a reward offer that runs for 12 month - in addition to a free 1GB and N500 airtime on first recharge.

