Mr Malaki Tshipayagae, Director Health Services in the country, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

In the statement, Tshipayagae stated that the suspected case was registered at the airport upon arrival via Ethiopian Airways from China.

It stated that the suspect case is still under isolation at Block 8, Clinic and investigations are on-going.

“The Ministry of Health and wellness advises those who will be traveling to observe the following precautions:

“If traveling, practice good hygiene and avoid infected and crowded places.

“If you experience fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, fatigue and headache seek medical attention and share travel history with the healthcare providers.

“Passengers and Crew members who experience symptoms while traveling should stop at the nearest destination for prompt health care assistance.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: FG will not stop Nigerians from travelling to China – Lai Mohammed

“Make sure that you are screened at points of entry for early diagnosis and treatment,” it stated.

In the statement, the Republic of Botswana’s Health Ministry stated that it would continue to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and would keep the public updated.

It stated that for further information, members of the public should visit the nearest health facility or call these numbers: +267-3632574 or +237 800 600 740.