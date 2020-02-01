The government of the United States of America has offered a detailed explanation on why it banned Nigerians and nationals of five other countries from the US.

On Friday, January 31, 2020, the Donald Trump administration officially imposed an immigrant visa ban on six countries including Nigeria.

An official of the US government had earlier disclosed that Nigeria and Tanzania were added to the list because of the number of people who come from the African countries on a visa and end up illegally staying in the United States.

US President, Donad Trump has officially banned Nigerians from migrating to the US. (NYT) AFP

However, a proclamation issued on Friday, January 31, 2020, by the National Security and Defense and signed by Trump, stated the major reasons why the US government banned Nigerians from US immigration visa.

According to the proclamation, the followings are the reasons Trump imposed travel ban on Nigeria.

Nigeria does not comply with the established identity-management and information-sharing criteria assessed by the performance metrics.

Nigeria does not adequately share public-safety and terrorism-related information, which is necessary for the protection of the national security and public safety of the United States.

Nigeria also presents a high risk, relative to other countries in the world, of terrorist travel to the United States.

The US government also argued that its investment and effort in partnering with Nigeria in providing assistance on border management and fighting terrorism has not yielded “result in sufficient improvements in Nigeria’s information sharing with the United States for border and immigration screening and vetting”.

The immigration visa ban on Nigeria and five other countries will take effect on February 22, 2020.