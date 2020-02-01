Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the President of the United States, Donald Trump not to punish Nigerians because of the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

On Friday, January 31, 2020, the Donald Trump administration officially imposed an immigrant visa ban on six countries including Nigeria.

The US government thereafter stated the reasons why it banned Nigerians in a proclamation signed by Trump.

Reacting to the US visa ban policy, Atiku in a statement on Saturday, February 1, 2020, said he received news with sadness.

The ex-VP said, “While I understand the reasons given by the Trump administration (the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration to share information and to address issues of terrorism), the ban does not take into account the pro-American sentiments of the Nigerian public and the solidarity previous Nigerian administrations have had with the United States.

“I urge the government of President Donald Trump to consider the history of US-Nigerian relationships.”

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections also asked Trump to consider the support the United States enjoys from Nigeria and its citizens.

“Nigeria was one of the few African nations that joined the US-led coalition during Operation Desert Storm between 1990–1991 when the United States championed the liberation of Kuwait”.

“The Trump administration may also consider the pivotal role Nigeria, in partnership with the US, played in bringing peace to Liberia, an American sphere of influence, that now enjoys democracy because Nigerian blood and money paved the way for peace in that nation.

“Nigeria has also consistently voted in support of the United States and her allies at the UN and other multilateral world bodies. This is even as we are perhaps the biggest trading partner that the United States has in Africa, even where we had alternatives.”

Atiku further said that 77% of all Black doctors in the United States are Nigerians.

“Nigerians love the United States and have been a major force for the positive development of that great nation: 77% of all Black doctors in the United States are Nigerians.

“Nigerians are also the most educated immigrant community in America bar none.

“Surely, the US stands to benefit if it allows open borders with a country like Nigeria that is able to provide skilled, hardworking and dedicated personnel in a two-way traffic.

“The current Nigerian administration may have its deficiencies and deep faults, but the Nigeria people ought not to be punished for their inefficiencies.

“Once again, I call on President Donald Trump to consider adopting measures that individually target those in government who have failed in their duties, rather than target the entire Nigerian population.”

