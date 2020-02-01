WhatsApp has stopped running on devices on older versions of Android and iPhone iOS 8

The Facebook-owned messaging platform says it can no longer actively develop features for devices.

Business Insider SSA looks at devices currently running on WhatsApp.

In a blog post, the Facebook-owned messaging platform said it can no longer develop features for those operating systems.

“Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time."

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The devices include those on Android versions 2.3.7 and older versions and iPhone iOS 8 and older.

WhatsApp provides support for OS 4.0.3+ and iOS 9+

Business Insider SSA gathered that the app presently provides support for the following devices: