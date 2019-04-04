The arrival of the governor to the scene at about 3:45 pm, made the kidnappers to evacuate after wounding some of their victims.

It is not clear whether any of the motorists were abducted, but according to Samuel Aruwan, the governors spokesman, El-Rufai ordered the evacuation of those injured to hospital for medical attention.

Aruwan said the governor was on his way to Abuja, but on getting to Akilubu village around 3:40pm, he sighted dozens of vehicles parked by citizens, who said kidnappers had blocked the road ahead.

Security operatives in the governors convoy advanced and cleared the road of the criminals who fled into the forest.

After clearing the road, Governor El-Rufai directed that travelers who had been wounded by the criminals be rushed to the nearest hospital.

The Governor also directed security agencies to intensify patrols and permanently clear the road of the bandits, he added.