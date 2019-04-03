While congratulating Wike for his victory, Atiku said ‘’it gives me much pleasure to see a political force such as yourself, overcome the anti-democratic forces of dictatorship and oppression. I am sure you will continue the pattern of good works for which you have become renowned’’

“The Peoples Democratic Party is blessed to have a political gladiator, such as yourself, on our side. The citizens of Rivers state are fortunate to have a genuine progressive return to extend the frontiers of progress and development for them.

“And I am favoured to count you, Governor Wike, as my friend and brother, and Rivers state as my second home.

“As your victory is savoured by men of goodwill all over Nigeria, I am sure you will continue the pattern of good works for which you have become known.

“Nigeria needs men like you. Men who can remain firm, unbowed and resolute in the face of trying times.

“You have proved that you have character under trial, and not just when the going is good. Such refinement will stand you in good stead as, by the grace of God, you finish the good work you have started in Rivers state.

“Congratulations once again and may God bless Rivers state and her people and may God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Nyesom Wike winner of the gubernatorial election in River State on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.