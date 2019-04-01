Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the state, while giving cash donations to the affected victims in Akure, advised residents including shop owners to take necessary precautions to avoid future occurrence of various disasters.

Akeredolu represented by his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi said instead of buying materials, the state government decided to give cash as reliefs to the victims of flood and fire in the state.

He noted that the state government being proactive and as part of its campaign promises had to come to the rescue of the people.

Flood occurs as a result of blockage of river channels, so our people should desist from dropping refuse in drainage. We have environmental system that is very good, and people should take advantage of it.

Shop owners should ensure they disconnect all electrical appliances at night before closing their shops to avoid fire incidents, he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Desola Alabi, told newsmen that the gesture was to cushion the effect of the disaster on the victims.

Alabi said none of the victims got less than N250,000.

In his vote of thanks, one of the beneficiaries, Bolarinwa Benson, on behalf of other beneficiaries, thanked the state government for always coming to the aid of the disaster victims.

Benson said they never believed government would compensate the people affected by the disaster when it started the collation of names of the victims.

He, however, expressed appreciation for the kind gesture shown by the governor to the victims.