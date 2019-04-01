According to NAN, Godwin who revealed in a telephone interview on Monday, April 1, 2019 said that some shops belonging to Nigerians were however looted.

He said: "The mission is in touch with Nigerians in various areas that there were disturbances like Durban in kwazulu Natal Province and Mpumulanga Province.

No live lost among Nigerians but some of their shops were searched and some looted according to complaints.

The development has been condemned by the mission and opposition parties in the country. The government has asked the police authorities to crack down on those involved", he said.

He added that: "The area is now calm and quiet. We are monitoring as we await response from the meeting with the foreign affairs minister here today."

According to reports: The President of Nigerian Community, Mr Benjamin Okoli, also confirmed the report.

He said, there are a lot of people who were displaced in the wake of the latest attack.

"This attacks happened in the locations where the locals live alongside the Zimbabweans, Malawian, Mozambicans, Tanzanians and others. The attack did not affect any Nigerian life, since it did not happen in the urban town of Durban.

Nigerians in Kzn are safe and we are monitoring the situation", he said.

He however claim the situation in the town is now peaceful and Nigerians have now returned to their normal daily business. The police has also increased their visibility to prevent any further breakdown of order.