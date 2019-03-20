Lagos based side MFM FC have extended their lead in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) group.

MFM FC played out a 1-1 draw away with Katsina United at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium on Wednesday, March 20.

Chijioke Akuneto gave the Olukoya Boys in the 44th minute but Katsina United equalised through Martins Usule in the 70th minute as the game ended in a draw.

There were four rescheduled NPFL games played which ended two away wins, one home win and a draw.

NPFL results

Reigning NPFL champions Lobi Stars recorded a 2-1 win over Rivers United after they crashed out of the CAF Champions League group stage.

Lobi Stars stars took the lead just before the halftime break through Sikiru Alimi in the 46th minute.

They doubled their lead through Michael Stephen in the 53rd minute before Cletus Emotan pulled one back in the 77th minute for Rivers United but was not enough.

NPFL newcomers Kada City suffered a 0-2 loss at home to Kano Pillars in a northern derby.

Adamu Hassan and Nyima Nwagua scored in the 11th and 62nd minute to give Kano Pillars all three points.

Abia Warriors recorded a shocking 3-1 away win against Yobe Desert Stars, Obi Samson scored the opener in the 36th minute.

Philip Auta converted a penalty in the 58th minute to equalise for Yobe, but Daniel Uduak restored Abia's lead in the 61st minute.

Obi scored his brace in the 75th minute as the Warriors claimed all three points.

MFM FC extended their lead in the NPFL group B after their heroics at home in matchday 11.

RESCHEDULED GAMES AT FULL-TIME

Lobi 2-1 Rivers Utd

Katsina Utd 1-1 MFM

Kada City 0-2 Kano Pillars

Yobe Stars 1-3 Abia Warriors