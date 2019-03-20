The three-year tenure of the chairmen, which expired on Jan. 2, was earlier extended by the assembly by three months.

The house however at its sitting on Wednesday further extended the councils tenure to May 2, after a request by the state government.

Speaker of the house, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji said that Gov. Abdulaziz Yari had forwarded the request through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

He said the request of the extension was due to inability of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to conduct the election as a result of logistics problem.

Rikiji said that the house had unanimously granted the request of the state government.

Earlier, the Leader of the House, Alhaji Isah Abdulmumin while moving the motion urged members to unanimously agree with the motion considering the reasons given by the state government.

Meanwhile, the House had passed a bill to provide a law for the establishment of Zamfara State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme into law.