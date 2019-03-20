Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the result of the February 23, 2019 presidential election and vowed to head to court.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC’s President Buhari as the winner of the election.

According to Vanguard, Galadima also accused the ruling party of using the military rig the general elections.

He said “If it is an allegation, go and ask a host of places in Benue, Plateau, Borno, Yobe and Zamfara.

“Let them go to court, I’ll substantiate it. You know it is a fact that one month to the election, the military had declared what you called Python Dance across the 36 states of the federation.

“That is preparatory to their engagement during the election and they used it effectively to intimidate voters, to harass voters to kill voters and write results for the APC. Is that an allegation? Did you not see what happened in ‘Records available to us show that our candidates had won this election and that is why we had gone to court.”

Meanwhile, Atiku, in a petition filed at the election tribunal, claims that data from INEC’s server shows that he polled a total of 18,356,732 votes to defeat Buhari who got 16,741,430 votes.

The ruling APC has reacted to the PDP presidential candidate’s claim saying that he is suffering from post-election depression.