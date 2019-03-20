The Committee, led by FCT Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, noted that the option of fines the inmates could not pay during sentenced would be paid by Gov. Godwin Obaseki and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Ishaq said that the purpose of the committee was to decongest the prisons across the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Edo Chief Judge, Justice (Mrs) Frances Ikponmwen, led other Judges to accompany the committee to the prison for the exercise.

The fines varies from N30,000 and above.

The inmates were also given transport fare to their various destinations within and outside the state, while some were given funds to start their business in their various specialised skills.

One of the inmates freed was a 44-year-old Andrew Obi, who was sentenced for stealing, but now specialised in shoes and bags making while in prison.

Also, a bus driver, Elvis Samuel, who dropped out of school while in senior Secondary School JSS2, sentenced for stealing plantain in the farm was freed.

Others are: Tunde Osaghea-Fanaty, Daramola Abdullahi, Isaiah Polycap, Kingsley Adodo, Nafia Isah, Dele Jacob, Alex Osamudiamhe, Nosa Enowe, Chukwueku Akudo, Kingdom Ogba, Ejike Nnachita, Efosa Uzuegie, Daniel Sunday, and Ayo OJo.

Also, Omorogie Evance, Agisumba Chinoso, Festus Ugu, Akere Odigie, Godbless Felix, Collins Ikponmwosa, Ahmed Nasiru, Osarume Iyobo, Jamilu Musa, Mohammed Bello, Osime Precious, Charles Orjila, Suleiman Balarabe, Matthew Idoko, Omoruyi Stanley, and Happiness Ojeih were freed.