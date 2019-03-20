The Board said their presence around CBT centres may hamper the successful conduct of the examination.

Lagos State JAMB Coordinator, Mr Babatunde Bamisoye said this on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, during the matriculation ceremony of new students at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Yaba.

Bamisoye said, “As far as UTME is concerned, we do not allow parents to come into the premises of the centres. My advice to parents is that they should keep off because their coming has no value, rather it may hinder the success of the exam. Parent need only to get the students prepared with transport money. Allow them to go to their centres and return home.”

According to Punch, the coordinator added that the board had visited the 78 accredited CBT centres and certified them technically fit to conduct the examination starting on April 11.

He also warned candidates to stay clear of the JAMB prohibited items, saying no one should bring in any of the banned equipment, like glasses or scientific wrist watches, as necessary sanctions will be given.

Meanwhile, JAMB has said that only candidates that undergo biometric verification would be allowed to write the 2019 UTME.