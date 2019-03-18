The winner of the March 9 Lagos State governorship election paid a courtesy visit to the president with his deputy governor-elect, Obafemi Hamzat.

While speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting with the president, Sanwo-Olu said he was delighted to meet with the president and congratulate him on his own victory in the presidential election.

He also said he looks forward to overcoming various challenges to improve Lagos even better than previous administrations.

He said, "We are actually very excited. We are excited because we've seen all the challenges ahead of us and we know that given all of our strategies on the campaign trail, that we will certainly be bringing about solutions that will solve various challenges in Lagos very quickly.

"We know that with a mega city of our status, it comes with a lot of challenges but we are lucky that we have been part of it before now and we are excited that the solutions we are bringing - that we've identified on the campaign trail will very quickly, be able to bring about positive development that will improve the quality of lives and ease all of the challenges that we currently have in Lagos."

Sanwo-Olu, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored the highest number of votes in the election to emerge victor over his closest opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 43 other candidates on the ballot.

Even though the election had been expected to be a close contest between the two, Sanwo-Olu beat Agbaje with a margin of 533,304 votes, according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 10.

The former commissioner won 739,445 votes while Agbaje finished the race with 206,141 votes.

Agbaje failed to win in any of the state's 20 local government areas as Sanwo-Olu coasted to victory in Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Agege, Apapa, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, Kosofe, Surulere, Badagry, Ojo, Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaye and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

Sanwo-Olu will now replace incumbent, Akinwunmi Ambode, when he's sworn in on May 29.