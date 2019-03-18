According to The Nation, this was made known to newsmen by the Delta State Commissioner for Education, Barr. Chiedu Ebie.

Ebie said that the headmistress could not explain the collection of examination fees from pupils, which he described as illegal.

Viral video

The collection of fees from pupils was exposed when a social media user captured a little girl, Success Adegor complaining that she was sent home for not paying fees.

In the video, the little girl said she would rather be flogged for non-payment of school fees rather than sent away from school.

The video went viral and many celebrities and concerned Nigerians decided to help her.

Many Nigerians have reached out to Success’ family since the video went viral on social media.