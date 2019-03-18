The university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the rumour was the handiwork of mischief makers.

He said, “the story is not correct. No iota of truth on the increase of school fees,” Adekoya said.

The institution's spokesperson added that the university’s Governing Council had not made any recommendation for the increase of school fees.

Adekola said that the governing council only recently approved an increase on the amount paid on certificates, transcript and other sundry charges as recommended by the Finance and General Purposes Committee of the university.

The institution on its Twitter handle also urged the public to ignore the rumour saying the fees remain unchanged.

The tweet reads: ‘Kindly disregard any information suggesting an increase in the school fees of @LASUOfficial . Lagos State University School Fees remains unchanged, please’.

You’ll m recall that former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, had on June 11, 2014 announced the reversal of LASU fee which ranged from N197,000 to N350,000 for medical students to the old rate of N25,000 across board.

The former Governor in 2011 increased the fee from N25,000 to N197,000 for Arts and Humanities’ students, and N350,000 for medical students .

However, following several protest by students and civil society groups, Fashola effected a reversal of the fee in August 2014.