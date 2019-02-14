Mr Emmanuel Oluwole, the Electoral Officer of INEC in Badagry, made this known at a sensitisation programme organised by the commission for party members and residents of the coastal town in Badagry.

Oluwole said: INEC registered 200,538 eligible voters out of which it received a 192, 373 PVCs from its Lagos office.

Of this, 144,625 PVCs have been collected by respective voters.

Justifying the difference in the figures received by INEC and the one collected by electorate, he said it was due to double registrations and abnormal mistakes by the printers.As you all known, printing of the cards was given to different contractors and there were a lot of abnormalities.

They jumped some voters and printed some twice or more; so, we have to return some PVCs, he explained.

Oluwolesaid that some people in some parts of Badagry Town would not vote because their PVCs have yet to come from the INEC Headquarters in Abuja.

He said that the affected areas included Agunmo and Isamole in Olorunda Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The electoral officer, however, assured the electorate about the readiness of the commission to conduct free and fair election in the areas.

He urged the political party members and the electorate to adhere strictly to the process of voting at their various polling units.

According to him, this is to avoid repeated cases of void of ballot papers during elections.

In his remarks, Mr Tunde Hunpatin, a representative of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), appealed to INEC to make an alternative voting method for people that have yet to get their PVCs.

Hunpatin, who is also a former chairman of the party in the local government, said that non arrival of the PVCs from INEC Headquarters was not their faults.