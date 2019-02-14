AbdulRazaq made the call on Thursday, while addressing APC members and supporters, at a rally in Pakata, Ilorin.

They dont have anything else for you. Go out on Saturday to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all our National Assembly candidates. This is the only way out for us.

We must end their misrule this Saturday. Once you vote all our candidates this weekend, we will complete the work on March 2, he said.

Speaking at the rally, Yahaya Seriki, Director General for the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Campaign Organisation, told the people of the state especially APC supporters, to shun violence even in the face of provocation.

We are for peace. All we have to do is to use our votes to end the tyranny against our people, he said.

Lukman Olayiwola Mustapha, a former governorship aspirant, said that the antidote to misrule and oppression in Kwara, is to vote for all the APC candidates.

AbdulRazaq also addressed APC members and supporters in Offa, where he called on the people to massively vote for all APC candidates, in return for quick socioeconomic development.

According to him, APC government will restore public confidence in government and secure the state.

He said that never again in Kwara, will such mayhem that happened in Offa where over 30 persons were killed in a robbery attack; happen again.

AbdulRazaq pledged to tap into the N100 billion set aside by the Federal Government to address the challenges facing Fulani communities and end clashes with farmers.