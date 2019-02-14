Malam Halilu Pai, the Resident Electoral Commisoner (REC) in the state said the distribution showed INECs readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the state.

The REC said timely distribution of materials was key to the success of the forthcoming general elections in the state.

He added that this timely and transparent distribution of sensitive materials to the various local government councils show that we are willing and prepared to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the state.

So, we want these materials to get to the various councils this evening and by tomorrow morning, it will be distributed to the various registration areas.

The sensitive materials, which were handed over to INEC by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), were arranged and customised according to each local council in the state.

Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, the Commisoner of Police in the state, represented by DCP Aliyu Tafida, said adequate security personnel would be provided to ensure that the sensitive materials reached the desired destination safely.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials were distributed in the presence of representatives of various political parties in the state.