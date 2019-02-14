Tinubu gave the challenge while addressing party members and supporters at a stakeholders meeting in Ikeja.

The party leader, who spoke mainly in Yoruba, said APC in the state could not afford not to deliver on the promise of overwhelming votes for the president.

He said the president trusted in him and party members to win resoundingly in the state, urging party men to do their best to meet and exceed expectations.

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to Buharis re-election, saying he would give his all, including spending his personal resources to ensure his victory.

I want you our party members to go all out and vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari.

You must deliver at least 3million votes or more to the president to show that the whole state is firmly for him.

I have been made the co-Chairman of the APC presidential campaign committee because of the trust in me and party members to always deliver votes.

We should justify that trust and give our best for Buhari and Osinbajo on Saturday, he said.

Tinubu urged party members to mobilise other residents in their neighbourhoods to vote for the president.

He challenged all members to ensure that APC wins in all the polling units across all the wards on Saturday.

The party leader said election coordinators had been appointed to mobilise votes for APC across the state, and urged them to deliver on the assignment.

Tinubu said party executive members were automatic coordinators in their respective areas, urging them to get results.

He promised that all members would be compensated based on the results they delivered in their respective areas.

Tinubu urged members to shun electoral malpractice as the party was not known for such.

The party leader also urged party members to eschew all acts of violence, but conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.

He expressed confidence that the president would not only emerge victorious in the election, but would win resoundingly.

Tinubu said the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, would take the state to greater heights and urged residents to vote massively for him on March 2.

He urged members to stand with Sanwoolu the same way they supported him during the last primaries.

The party leader said issues concerning the primaries had been resolved, promising all those who could not get tickets that they would be compensated with appointments.

Tinubu commended the state Deputy -Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, for her loyalty to the party, saying that attribute was expected of every party man.

The party leader said the deputy governor stood with the party when it mattered, urging women in the party to follow her example.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represents ineptitude and urged Nigerians to reject the party at the polls.

Contributing, Sanwoolu said the APC was passionate and committed about a better and greater Nigeria and Lagos.

He urged residents to vote massively for Buhari on Saturday and for him on March 2, for the delivery of more democratic dividends.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebule; a former Minister of State, Sen.Musiliu Obanikoro; a former Commissioner of Transportation in the state, Mr Kayode Opeifa; and South West Women Leader of the party, Mrs Kemi Nelson, were some of the prominent party personalities at the meeting.

Prominent members of the partys Governors Advisory Council (GAC), including Dr Abayomi Finnih and Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi were also among hundreds of party men at the meeting.