The monarch made the appeal in Daura on Thursday when he received president Buhari in his palace.

I am certain that Nigeria would continue to witness unprecedented transformations in the economy, politics, security, infrastructure and agriculture, if President Buhari is reelected, the emir said.

He described the years of Buhari administration as eventful years of progress and self discovery, stressing that Nigerians now hold their heads high wherever they found themselves across the world, unlike in the past.

Umar said the emirate council would continue to support the administrations policies and programmes targeted at making Nigeria great.

You have restored the lost glory of our nation through your qualitative leadership, he said while calling on voters to come out en masse and vote for the President.

Responding, President Buhari thanked all Nigerians for their unflinching support to his administration and pledged not to waiver in protecting and safeguarding the trust Nigerians have in him and the administration.

He appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the palace and the entire people of Daura, adding its a home coming for him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari was accompanied on the visit by Gov. Aminu Masari, Ministers of Interior Abdurrahaman Dambazau, Aviation Hadi Sirika and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, as well as APC chieftains.

NAN also reports that the President who travelled through the 70.5 km Katsina-Daura road, was welcomed to Daura by a colourful durbar organized by the Daura Emirate Council.