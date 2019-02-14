The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Feb. 16.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, ACP Frank Mba, announced this on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the restriction would assist the security agencies to effectively police the electoral process and prevent criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

Mba said the IG-P urged the citizens to go out en-masse on the day of the election to exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension.

He said that the force regrets the inconveniences the restriction would cause the citizens.

The IG-P warns that the force will deal decisively with any individual(s) or group(s) that will want to test our common will in our resolve to ensure a peaceful election.

He enjoined the electorate to shun vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, fake news, snatching of ballot boxes and other act(s) capable of truncating peoples will.

He warned that the force would not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on anyone who engages in any crime during the elections.