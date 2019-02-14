The incumbent is contesting against 72 other candidates seeking to replace him at the presidential election on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Instead of a switching leaders, Buhari asks Nigerians to allow him achieve a list of objectives that will poise the country for progress.

He said this in his speech shared via his Facebook profile. At 76 years, he claims he still has the energy and zeal to improve the lives of the citizens. All he needs is a chance.

"The road to greater prosperity for Nigeria may be long, but what you can be assured of is a Leadership that is not prepared to sacrifice the future well-being of Nigerians for our own personal or material needs.

"You can be assured of my commitment to remain focused on working to improve the lives of all Nigerians."

Security won't be a problem

One of the things in a list of President Buhari's plan since resuming office in the year 2015, includes combating security especially the Boko Haram insurgents.

The federal government have been quoted in several reports as having defeated the terrorists. At the moment, there is an absence of published data to help confirm the claim.

With the elections so imminent, the president has vowed that all lives shall be protected including those of foreign observers.

On Wednesday, he signed the peace accord with other contestants who all agreed to contribute to the existence of calm and credible polls.

"Let me at this point, reaffirm the commitment of the Federal Government to the conduct of free and fair elections in a safe and peaceful atmosphere. Just yesterday, I signed the Peace Accord alongside 72 other presidential candidates.

"I want to assure all Nigerians, the diplomatic community and all foreign election observers of their safety and full protection. Any comments or threats of intimidation from any source do not represent the position of the Federal Government of Nigeria."

Further in his speech, President Muhammadu Buhari remarked on achievements in the economy and infrastructure which has produced some rail projects. They are expected to offer convenience in transportation.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, he noted that the last time Nigeria was proactive about infrastructural development was over 20 years ago when he was in charge of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).