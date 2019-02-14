Released today, the romantic track is a must add to the playlists of lovers. Surrounded by a classic R&B beat, his soft vocals are a sweet and the lyrics are very catchy.

“’Love You Better" is an ode to that one person in your life you can’t live without,” says Radeo. “The person you’d do anything for, and you know they’ll do anything for you. Your ride or die.” It’s MuchMusic LessTalk Advancement.

In the sensual visuals directed by Film Factory in South Africa, Lord Omega (Radeo) gives maximum attention as he gyrates in an arcade with his lover. Flexing tight abs and thighs.

“Love You Better” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Check out the video below.