The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Abdalla Adamu announced this on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at a press conference in Abuja ahead of the institution’s eighth annual convocation ceremony.

Talking about the importance of distance learning, Adamu said people are now accepting Open Distance Learning (ODL) as a way and system of self-training.

The VC also said that graduates of the university will henceforth participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This according to him became possible following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the National Open University Amendment Act in December 2018.

He also said that the Law graduates of the university can also go to the Nigerian Law School adding that the Act allows the university to operate like other universities in Nigeria.

“Negotiations have started between NOUN and agencies responsible for NYSC and Law School. We are also willing to accept whatever conditions are given to accept our students in Law School and NYSC.”

“It is only NOUN that gives opportunity to prisoners to study, while at the same time serving their jail terms.

“Presently, we have more than 400 prisoners who are studying under NOUN. There is also a particular prisoner who was sentenced to life imprisonment, but he is undergoing his PhD studies. Very soon we will engage him as our facilitator.”

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is an Open and Distance Learning institution first established in 1983 during the democratic dispensation of Alhaji Shehu Shagari and later resuscitated in 2002 by the Olusegun Obasanjo led administration.