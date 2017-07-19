Zuma :  Police to protect President's critic receiving death threats in South Africa

South Africa’s parliament will provide police protection for a legislator from the governing African National Congress (ANC) who has received death threats after criticising President Jacob Zuma, broadcaster eNCA reported Wednesday.

Makhosi Khoza, who is known as a fierce critic of Zuma and of corruption within the party, had reported threats saying she only had 21 days left to live.

It is not known who was behind the threats.

A security assessment confirmed the existence of a threat and parliament would work with police to protect Khoza, eNCA quoted a parliamentary statement as saying.

The threats did not dissuade Khoza from again criticising Zuma, Nelson Mandela Day, when South Africa marked the birthday of its late first democratic president.

She called Zuma “a dishonourable and disgraceful leader’’ and urged him to step down.

A string of corruption scandals involving Zuma has divided the ANC and made its support plunge.

The party suffered its heaviest defeat so far in the August 2016 local elections, when it lost its majorities in two major cities, Pretoria and Port Elizabeth.

The scandals have prompted the opposition to try to oust Zuma, who will face a no-confidence vote in parliament on Aug. 8.