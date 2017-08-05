Home > World >

US :  Government concerned by Rwanda poll irregularities

US Government concerned by Rwanda poll irregularities

The United States said Saturday it was "disturbed by irregularities" in Rwanda's presidential election which saw Paul Kagame celebrate a third consecutive victory with nearly 99 percent of the vote.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kagame, 59, returned to the helm of the east African nation which he has ruled with an iron fist since the end of the 1994 genocide with 98.63 percent -- outdoing his tallies of 95 percent in 2003 and 93 percent in 2010 play

Kagame, 59, returned to the helm of the east African nation which he has ruled with an iron fist since the end of the 1994 genocide with 98.63 percent -- outdoing his tallies of 95 percent in 2003 and 93 percent in 2010

(AFP)

US Government ends search for missing sailor in S. China Sea
South Korea Foreign minister open to meeting North Korean counterpart
In Iran President Hassan Rouhan starts new term facing reform criticism
Nissan Motor company workers reject union bid at Mississippi plant
In Asia South China Sea, North Korea tensions at security forum
In China Government ups ante in high-altitude standoff with India
Uhuru Kenyatta From millionaire playboy to Kenyan president
United States US unveils tougher new UN sanctions on North Korea
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States said Saturday it was "disturbed by irregularities" in Rwanda's presidential election which saw Paul Kagame celebrate a third consecutive victory with nearly 99 percent of the vote.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the US "congratulates the people of Rwanda on their active and peaceful participation" in the poll but added: "We are disturbed by irregularities observed during voting and reiterate long-standing concerns over the integrity of the vote-tabulation process."

Kagame, 59, returned to the helm of the east African nation which he has ruled with an iron fist since the end of the 1994 genocide with 98.63 percent of ballots cast -- outdoing his tallies of 95 percent in 2003 and 93 percent in 2010.

Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party -- the only permitted critical opposition party -- won just 0.45 percent of votes, beaten into third place by the little-known independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana with 0.72.

Nauert, who pointedly did not mention Kagame by name in her statement, said a particular concern was the lack of transparency in determining the eligibility criteria.

"We hope the new electoral law to be debated in the next session of Parliament will clarify that process well before the 2018 parliamentary elections," she said.

Kagame is credited with a remarkable turnaround in the shattered nation, which boasts annual economic growth of about seven percent, is safe, clean and has little corruption. Rwanda also has the highest number of female lawmakers in the world.

However rights groups accuse Kagame of ruling through fear, relying on systematic repression of the opposition, free speech and the media.

Kagame's critics have ended up jailed, forced into exile or assassinated. Few Rwandans would dare to openly speak against him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Jens Stoltenberg Russia ties most 'difficult' since Cold War - NATO chiefbullet
3 Justin Trudeau Canada scrambles to find lodging for Haitians fleeing...bullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Zimbabwe's opposition joined forces on Saturday in a bid to unseat Robert Mugabe from power next year
Morgan Tsvangirai Zimbabwe's opposition unites to take on Mugabe
More than 177,000 people have been murdered and another 30,000 have been gone missing in Mexico since 2006, when the government deployed the military to fight organized crime.
In Mexico Mass grave found in northern Mexico, authorities say
Some 600,000 mainly African migrants have reached Italy from Libya since the start of 2014
In Libya Anti-migrant boat follows NGO vessel