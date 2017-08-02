United States :  US Senate confirms Christopher Wray as new FBI Director

The United States Senate has confirmed Christopher Wray as FBI Director.

President Donald Trump appointed Wray almost three months after the position was vacant.

The President had sacked former FBI Director James Comey abruptly in May.

After the vote, Fox quoted Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley as saying; "The good work of the FBI has been overshadowed recently by controversies, but I hope this confirmation turns the page and begins a new, shining chapter for our nation's leading law enforcement agency."

The Senate voted 92 to 5 to approve Wray's nomination.

During his confirmation hearing, Wray said, "I believe to my core that there's only one right way to do this job, and that is with strict independence. By the book. Playing it straight. Faithful to the Constitution."

Wray had worked as a partner at the King & Spalding law firm, from May 2001 to May 2005.

He held various high-ranking positions in the Justice Department, head of the criminal division in September 2003. He also served as principal associate deputy attorney general.

He was a federal prosecutor in the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Georgia from May 1997 to May 2001.