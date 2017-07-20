Home > World >

United States :  US, Russia play down undisclosed Trump-Putin talks

United States US, Russia play down undisclosed Trump-Putin talks

The two powers united in their condemnation of reports questioning why the meeting was not disclosed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Trump administration has been besieged by allegations that the president's closest advisors colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election play

The Trump administration has been besieged by allegations that the president's closest advisors colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election

(AFP/File)

Trump Supreme Court exempts grandparents, grandkids from travel ban
DR Congo US opposes country's seat at UN rights council
In Sao Paulo Want to escape traffic? Take a flying taxi
Donald Trump President Maduro defies US President over constitution re-write
Islamic State Sold by IS in Raqa, Yazidi female fighters back for revenge
In Iraq Mosul looks to rise from the ashes after battle
United States 'Loud sound' preceded US police shooting Australian woman
Donald Trump White House reveals additional Trump-Putin discussion
Donald Trump US President NAFTA plan 'workable' but pitfalls await - Analysts
In Malaysia France indicts two ex-bosses submarine graft case
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The White House and Kremlin on Wednesday played down the significance of an additional, previously undisclosed meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during this month's G20 summit.

The two powers united in their condemnation of reports questioning why the meeting was not disclosed.

"Once again, the Russia fever has caught up with the media and everybody ran out and tried to create a story that simply didn't exist," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

That message was echoed by her Kremlin counterpart Dmitry Peskov.

"The use of the terms 'secret' or 'confidential' for this meeting provokes absolute surprise and incomprehension."

The meeting had been "officially accepted" by diplomatic channels, he added in comments reported by the Russia's TASS news agency.

"There was no secret and confidential meeting," he said. "To say so is absolutely absurd."

After a brief greeting at the start of the two-day summit and a two-hour bilateral meeting with their foreign ministers on July 7, Trump and Putin also chatted over dinner on the final night of the summit, a US official said Tuesday.

The White House confirmed the political sensitive sit-down only after it was leaked.

That raised questions about what the pair talked about, who was present and why the meeting was not previously mentioned.

The Trump administration has been besieged by allegations that the president's closest advisors colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's eldest son Donald Jr recently released emails showing he held a meeting during the campaign with Kremlin-connected figures, hoping to get dirt on his father's rival for the White House, Hillary Clinton.

Trump took to Twitter to blast the suggestion that there was anything improper about his dinner chat with Putin.

"Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is 'sick.' All G20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!" he declared.

"The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister!"

At the dinner in Hamburg, Trump was seated between the wife of the prime Minister of Japan the wife of the president of Argentina.

US First Lady Melania Trump was seated next to President Putin."

According to a US official "during the course of the dinner, all the leaders circulated throughout the room and spoke with one another freely."

"President Trump spoke with many leaders during the course of the evening. As the dinner was concluding, President Trump went over to Mrs. Trump, where he spoke briefly with President Putin."

Sanders denied reports that the sit-down lasted an hour, describing it as "brief."

"We weren't following him around with a stopwatch," but "certainly not an hour," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China Skinny-dippers defy public morals on nuditybullet
2 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
3 In Mali Soldiers' bodies recovered after 'jihadist' attackbullet

World

Syrian rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad have received US support for four years in a program that is now reportedly going to be shut down
CIA Agency halting support for Syria rebels - Report
One complicating factor has been Russia's contention that the July 4 launch was not an intercontinental ballistic missile, despite North Korea's claim that it had achieved that milestone in its military program
United States US locked in 'slow-going' talks with China on North Korea sanctions
Kenji Fujimori (seen in 2011), son of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori, is being punished for criticizing in recent weeks the way his party has been dealing with the government, of which it very critical
In Peru Son of jailed ex-president suspended from party for trashing colleagues
Netanyahu urged Europe to reassess its relationship with Israel
Netanyahu Isreali PM slams EU's 'crazy' Israel policy