Home > World >

United States :  American Airlines ends codeshare deals with Qatar, Etihad

United States American Airlines ends codeshare deals with Qatar, Etihad

American notified Doha-based Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad of its decision on June 29 to end the "codeshare" partnership.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
American Airlines planes are viewed at Philadelphia International Airport in July 2017 play

American Airlines planes are viewed at Philadelphia International Airport in July 2017

(AFP/File)

Yellen US economy needs only 'gradual' rate hikes
Omar al-Bashir Sudan halts talks after Trump extends sanctions
Liu Xiaobo Chinese Nobel laureate's breathing fails
Donald Trump Washington extends review period for Sudan sanctions
Liu Xiaobo China's Nobel laureate suffers organ failure
In Singapore Banker handed new convictions in 1MDB-linked case
United States US would 'welcome' ailing Chinese dissident for medical treatment
In Somalia Accidental internet cut-off hits country hard
In Mexico App turns women's phones into panic buttons
ISIS 4 airports remain under US laptop ban
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American Airlines said Wednesday it is ending its codeshare relationships with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways as part of its push against government subsidies of Middle Eastern carriers.

American notified Doha-based Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad of its decision on June 29 to end the "codeshare" partnership -- the sharing of a flight by two carriers.

Maintaining the program "no longer (makes) sense for us," an American Airlines spokesman said.

"This decision has no material financial impact on American and is an extension of our stance against the illegal subsidies that these carriers receive from their governments."

Qatar Airways said in June it wanted to buy as much as a 10 percent stake in American Airlines, which caught the US carrier by surprise.

Foreign policy experts viewed the move as an attempt by Qatar to garner foreign support amid a diplomatic clash between Qatar and four neighboring states, including Saudi Arabia.

American -- along with fellow US carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines -- has called for the White House to crack down on an alleged $50 billion in state subsidies to Middle East carriers. The US companies say the home-country financial backing allow the airlines to illegally compete in the US market.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrantsbullet

World

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House for Paris on July 12, 2017
Donald Trump US President jets off to Paris as Russia crisis plagues Washington
Donald Trump meeting Azerbaijani-Russian businessman Aras Agalarov, his son Emin Agalarov and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo at the 2013 Miss USA pageant
Donald Trump CNN video shows US President with figures linked to Russia email controversy
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter, taken by the Juno Spacecraft on its flyby over the storm on July 11, 2017
NASA US space agency releases new images of raging storm on Jupiter
The government of new French President Emmanueal Macron has promised to deliver tax cuts worth around 11 billion euros for businesses and homeowners
Macron Tax cuts to benefit France's richest, study finds