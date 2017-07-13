Home > World >

United Nations :  UN identifies 38 new probable mass graves in DR Congo

United Nations UN identifies 38 new probable mass graves in DR Congo

At least 80 mass graves have now been identified in the region that has seen a major spike in violence between security forces and a tribal militia since September.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The UN's MONUSCO peacekeeping mission had previously spoken of "more than 400 dead" while about 1.3 million people are estimated to have fled their homes in the country's troubled central region of Kasai play

The UN's MONUSCO peacekeeping mission had previously spoken of "more than 400 dead" while about 1.3 million people are estimated to have fled their homes in the country's troubled central region of Kasai

(AFP/File)

Donald Trump Washington extends review period for Sudan sanctions
In Somalia Accidental internet cut-off hits country hard
White House Washington extends review period for Sudan sanctions
UN Gaza may already be 'unlivable': Official
In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrants
Donald Trump An unpredictable American in Paris
UN US urges sanctions over DR Congo violence, election delays
Islamic State IS chief reported dead after jihadists lose Mosul
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State in Qatar as leaks spark fresh Gulf tension
Madonna US pop superstar in Malawi to open kids' hospital wing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Another 38 probable mass graves have been discovered in DR Congo in the country's troubled central region of Kasai, the United Nations said Wednesday.

At least 80 mass graves have now been identified in the region that has seen a major spike in violence between security forces and a tribal militia since September.

The international community has voiced alarm over the violence, which has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people, according to statistics compiled by the Roman Catholic church.

The UN's MONUSCO peacekeeping mission had previously spoken of "more than 400 dead" while about 1.3 million people are estimated to have fled their homes in the Kasai provinces.

The investigative mission this month found the latest mass graves in the Diboko and Sumbula areas of the Kamonia territory, the UN said.

The violence began last year when Kamwina Nsapu, a tribal chieftain in territory near the southern border with Angola, openly challenged the authority of President Joseph Kabila's government, provoking a crackdown by security forces.

Nsapu was killed in a police operation in August 2016, but his armed followers fight on in the belief he is still alive, because he was buried by the regime without respect for traditional rites accorded leaders of his stature which would have opened the way to a rightful succession.

Last February, MONUSCO accused the Kamwina Nsapu militia of "atrocities... including the recruiting and use of child soldiers," but also condemned "a disproportionate use of force" by government troops.

Two western experts sent to investigate the conflict by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres went missing in March and their bodies were found in a shallow grave by peacekeepers a fortnight later.

The government blamed the tribal militia for their murders.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrantsbullet

World

This undated video grab obtained July 11, 2017 shows Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo surrounded by doctors and his wife Liu Xia at an undisclosed location. The US government has expressed concern about the cancer-stricken democracy activist
United States 'Concerned' US urges release of China's Nobel laureate
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House for Paris on July 12, 2017
Donald Trump US President jets off to Paris as Russia crisis plagues Washington
Donald Trump meeting Azerbaijani-Russian businessman Aras Agalarov, his son Emin Agalarov and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo at the 2013 Miss USA pageant
Donald Trump CNN video shows US President with figures linked to Russia email controversy
The United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti was deployed in 2004 to stem violence following the sudden departure of former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide
Haiti Country revives army, raising fears of political crackdown