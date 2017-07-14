Home > World >

United Nations :  UN asks countries to shift $40m to Haiti cholera fund

United Nations UN asks countries to shift $40m to Haiti cholera fund

The UN said it will ask countries to voluntarily hand over $40.5 million remaining from the budget of the soon-to-close mission in Haiti to help victims of cholera there.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The UN mission in Haiti to combat the cholera crisis, which included building clinics such as the one pictured, fell out of favor when over 9,500 people died, and the UN is currently asking countries to donate remaining budget to end the operation play

The UN mission in Haiti to combat the cholera crisis, which included building clinics such as the one pictured, fell out of favor when over 9,500 people died, and the UN is currently asking countries to donate remaining budget to end the operation

(AFP/File)

World reacts with praise, sadness to Liu death
In Spain Tourism sector expects another bumper year
Donald Trump President in Paris with Russia scandal in tow
Homosexuality Gay marriage around the world
In Sudan Party warns extended US sanctions may encourage unrest
Bloomberg US billionaire outlines plan to quantify US climate efforts
United Nations UN identifies 38 new probable mass graves in DR Congo
In Somalia Accidental internet cut-off hits country hard
White House Washington extends review period for Sudan sanctions
UN Gaza may already be 'unlivable': Official
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United Nations said it will ask countries to voluntarily hand over $40.5 million remaining from the budget of the soon-to-close mission in Haiti to help victims of cholera there.

The General Assembly adopted a resolution endorsing a proposal from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is facing a major shortfall in the $400 million needed to help Haiti recover from the epidemic.

Haiti has been in the grips of a raging, years-long cholera epidemic that has claimed some 9,500 lives, after infected UN peacekeepers from Nepal introduced cholera. The peacekeepers were sent to Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon was forced to apologize to the Haitian people for the cholera outbreak, but the United Nations insists it is not liable for the damage.

The UN mission in Haiti known as MINUSTAH will shut down in October, ending a 13-year operation that fell out of favor with Haitians.

Guterres will ask all contributors to the peacekeeping budget to notify him within 60 days whether they are willing to shift their share of the unspent money to the cholera fund.

The United States, the biggest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping, last month announced that it will be taking back its share of the unspent budget and will not be making a contribution to the fund.

US Deputy Ambassador Michele Sison said Washington has already provided $100 million to help Haiti respond to the cholera outbreak and that "the United States is not in a position to contribute in this way."

President Donald Trump's administration is seeking deep cuts to its funding for the United Nations and its peacekeeping missions.

Addressing the assembly, Jamaica's Ambassador Courtenay Rattray said the United Nations must not "turn a blind eye" to Haiti's cholera crisis "which stands starkly as a stain against the good name of the United Nations."

Rattray said the funds from the mission's budget "would be small relative to the amount required" for the $400 million trust fund but that "every feasible source of funding can make a difference.

Launched in October last year, the fund has failed to draw contributions.

Only seven countries have so far contributed -- Chile, France, India, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Britain -- for a total of $2.67 million.

Canada and Japan have separately granted $8.5 million to help Haiti.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar...bullet

World

Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo (pictured on cards) was sentenced in 2009 for 'subversion'
World reacts with praise, sadness to Liu death
Representatives of the opposition protest in the lower house's Committee on Constitution and Justice against the veto to the report authorizing the opening of proceedings in the Supreme Court against President Temer, in Brasilia, on July 13, 2017
Michel Temer Lawmakers back quashing corruption trial of Brazil's President
A man cools with a bucket of water next to Plaza de Espana in Seville during a heat wave, on July 13, 2017
In Spain Heatwave breaks records and kills one
Miller said the threat left her scared for the safety of herself and her family
Anti-Brexit Aristocrat jailed for online threat to activist