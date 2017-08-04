Home > World >

Uber :  Tech giant rented out defective cars to Singapore drivers

Uber Tech giant rented out defective cars to Singapore drivers

Uber announced Friday it had taken action to repair faulty cars in Singapore after a report said the ride-hailing giant rented them out to drivers despite being aware of a recall and after one caught fire.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned in June after pressure from investors seeking to clean up a toxic corporate culture play

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned in June after pressure from investors seeking to clean up a toxic corporate culture

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

African Union (AU) Stakeholders seek passport to foster economic growth
Donald Trump Elon Musk to quit advisory panels if US withdraws from climate deal
In Hong Kong Police arrest 21 Uber drivers in sting
Uber, Cabify Spanish taxis go on strike against companies
In India Ethical hackers rewarded abroad, ignored at home
Uber Polish taxi drivers protest against the service
In Czech 'GyroDrive' beats flying cars for hybrid licence
In Sao Paulo Want to escape traffic? Take a flying taxi
Uber Taxi driver dies after car torched in South Africa
Uber Taxi giant merges with Russia's Yandex in six ex-Soviet countries
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Uber announced Friday it had taken action to repair faulty cars in Singapore after a report said the ride-hailing giant rented them out to drivers despite being aware of a recall and after one caught fire.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Uber managers in Singapore bought more than 1,000 Honda Vezel SUVs and rented them to drivers even though they knew the model had been recalled in April 2016.

The Vezel was recalled due to concerns about an electrical part that could overheat and catch fire, said the paper citing internal Uber documents and interviews with people familiar with Uber's operations.

In January a fire broke out in one of the rented Vezels after an Uber driver dropped off a passenger, melting the interior and leaving a hole in the windscreen, the Journal said. The driver was unhurt.

“As soon as we learned of a Honda Vezel from the Lion City Rental fleet catching fire, we took swift action to fix the problem, in close coordination with Singapore’s Land Transport Authority as well as technical experts," said Uber in a statement.

"But we acknowledge we could have done more -- and we have done so."

Lion City Rentals is affiliated to Uber and rents out vehicles for its drivers in Singapore, where the cost of owning a car is among the highest in the world.

Uber said it had hired three in-house experts at the company to ensure they are responsive to safety recalls.

It is the latest problem for the global ride-sharing giant which has been rocked by reports of harassment and discrimination.

Chief executive Travis Kalanick resigned in June, yielding to pressure from investors seeking to clean up a toxic corporate culture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to Francebullet
3 Shell Europe's biggest oil refinery shut for two more weeksbullet

World

South Korea's National Intelligence Service has admitted its cyber warfare unit organised and operated teams attempting to sway voter opinions for more than two years in the run-up to the 2012 elections
In South Korea Spy agency admits attempting to rig election
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, August 4, 2017]
US soldiers keep watch near the wreckage of their vehicle at the site of a Taliban suicide attack in Kandahar on August 2, 2017
Trump Delay in Afghanistan policy points to White House rift
The French navy intercepted the yacht Afalina carrying 1.46 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of US$256 million
Drug Trafficking Huge Australia-bound cocaine haul seized by French navy