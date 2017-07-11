Home > World >

Turkey :  Middle Eastern detains 42 university staff over alleged Gulen links

Turkey Middle Eastern detains 42 university staff over alleged Gulen links

Authorities issued a total of 72 arrest warrants for people suspected of links to the group of US-based Muslim cleric.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkey accuses Gulen of ordering the failed plot to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but Gulen strongly denies the charges play

Turkey accuses Gulen of ordering the failed plot to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but Gulen strongly denies the charges

(AFP/File)

In Turkey Failed coup takes toll on country's foreign policy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey since attempted coup
In Sweden Lawmakers file 'genocide' complaint against Erdogan
In Turkey Opposition chief meets jailed MP after mass rally
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State looks to defuse Qatar crisis on Gulf tour
In Syria Peace talks resume after ceasefire
In Austria Govt bars Turkish economy minister over rally plans
In Switzerland Syria sides meet again, with expectations low
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkey detained 42 staff of two Istanbul universities including a prominent academic as part of an investigation into the group blamed for last year's failed coup, state media reported Monday.

Authorities issued a total of 72 arrest warrants for people suspected of links to the group of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

One of those detained was academic Koray Caliskan, main opposition People's Republican Party (CHP) lawmaker Oguz Kaan Salici said on Twitter.

Ankara accuses Gulen of ordering the failed plot to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but Gulen strongly denies the charges.

The staff from Bogazici and Medeniyet universities are accused of using the encrypted messaging app, ByLock, which Ankara claims was especially created for Gulen supporters, Anadolu reported.

The authorities issued detention warrants for eight staff from Bogazici University and 64 staff from Medeniyet University including 19 of its professors from the medical school, Dogan news agency said.

Meanwhile, the Ankara chief public prosecutor issued arrest warrants for 43 people including six staff currently working at the prime minister's office and related institutions, Anadolu reported Monday.

The agency said "some" had been detained during an operation after it was suspected they used Bylock, which authorities have frequently cited by as "evidence" of alleged links to Gulen.

Over 50,000 people have been arrested in connection with the failed putsch while more than 100,000 people have been dismissed from the public sector including teachers, judges, police and soldiers under the state of emergency imposed after the coup bid.

Although activists and Western governments have criticised the crackdown, the government insists it is necessary to tackle the threat they say is posed by the Gulen movement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Guyana Armed inmates keep police at bay as fire destroys prisonbullet
3 In South Sudan Country marks another year of freedom without peacebullet

World

Muslim Rohingya gather at the Thet Kal Pyin displacement camp in Sittwe in 2016
Myanmar US pressures government to accept UN rights probe
A statue of a teenage girl symbolising former "comfort women" who served as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War II, in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul
South Korea Japan protests country's 'comfort women' heritage bid
Many people took to social media to dismiss Iberia's claimed justification for having required women to take pregnancy tests
Iberia Spanish airline drops pregnancy tests after fine
US pop star Madonna has adopted four Malawian children
Madonna US pop superstar in Malawi to open kids' hospital wing