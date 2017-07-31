Home > World >

Turkey :  Country defends plan to allow religious marriages amid controversy

Turkey Country defends plan to allow religious marriages amid controversy

Under a proposal submitted to parliament last week, muftis would also be given the power to carry out marriage ceremonies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Under a proposal submitted to parliament, Turkey's muftis would be given the power to carry out marriage ceremonies play

Under a proposal submitted to parliament, Turkey's muftis would be given the power to carry out marriage ceremonies

(AFP/File)

In Syria Besieged area gets first aid in 5 years - United Nations
In Turkey 7 newspaper staff walk free after nine months in jail
In Turkey Families of jailed journalists shaken but determined
In Turkey 10 hurt in freak Istanbul storm
In Turkey Cypriots release anti-migrant Europe boat crew
In Syria Despite de-escalation deal, citizens still waiting for aid: UN
In Turkey Parliament strips two pro-Kurdish MPs of status
Binali Yildirim Turkey PM reassures German execs after 'terror claims'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Turkish government on Sunday strongly defended a plan to let state-approved clerics conduct marriage ceremonies, rejecting fierce criticism that this would undermine the modern republic's secular foundations.

Turkey is mainly Muslim but officially is a secular state. Under its current laws, even religiously observant couples must be married by a state registrar from the local municipality and not an Islamic cleric.

But under a proposal submitted to parliament last week, muftis would also be given the power to carry out marriage ceremonies.

Muftis are clerics employed by Turkey's state religious affairs agency Diyanet with the task of taking care of worship across the country.

The main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), has bitterly attacked the plan as the latest phase of alleged creeping Islamisation by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

But Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, who is the government spokesman, said the change was about giving people more choice and not about undermining secularism.

"This change is not against the principle of secularism; on the contrary it is fully in line with secularism as it is in line with the rule of law," he wrote on Twitter.

"The change will ease and speed up official marriages and protect women in marital law," he added.

He insisted the change was about offering "additional choices" to citizens. No-one would be forced into marriage by the muftis and could still use the existing arrangements, he insisted.

CHP lawmaker Candan Yuceer, the deputy head of the party's gender equality committee, said last week the plan "will inflict another blow to secularism" and risked encouraging underage marriages, according to the Hurriyet daily.

Pointing out there were ample officials in Turkey who could carry out secular marriages, she added: "Social life is step by step being formed in line with religious rules."

But Bozdag denied that the changes would encourage people to marry young, saying those who made such claims "either do not know the change or are deliberately distorting it".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been repeatedly accused by critics of eroding the secular pillars of modern Turkey set up by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic in 1923.

Erdogan's governments have notably eased restrictions on wearing the Islamic headscarf in education, politics, the police and most recently the army.

The government rejects the criticsm, arguing it allows freedom of worship for all Turkish citizens and the lifting of headscarf bans merely brought Turkey into line with the rules in many Western, non-majority Muslim, nations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In Venezuela Candidate killed as violence erupts during votingbullet
3 Robert Mugabe I am not stepping down - Zimbabwe President saysbullet

World

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (C) said his country was considering a number of options in response to US sanctions
Russia Country warns of further retaliation after US sanctions
The top court ousted Sharif Friday after an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, bringing his historic third term in power to an unceremonious end
In Pakistan Parliament to elect new prime minister on Tuesday
A faction of Abu Sayyaf has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, with members among militants who have been occupying parts of Marawi
In the Philippines Militants behead seven loggers
Afghan security forces stand guard at the site of a suicide blast near Iraq's embassy in Kabul
Islamic State Group claims attack on Iraq embassy in Kabul