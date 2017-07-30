Home > World >

Trump :  US successfully tests missile intercept system

Trump US successfully tests missile intercept system

American forces successfully tried out Sunday a missile interception system the US hopes to set up on the Korean peninsula, military officials said following a trial just days after North Korea's second test of an ICBM.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The United States said this was the 15th successful intercept in 15 tests for the weapons system known as THAAD, which stands for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense play

The United States said this was the 15th successful intercept in 15 tests for the weapons system known as THAAD, which stands for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense

(AFP/File)

Donald Trump In gang-plagued New York town, some are wary of US President's visit
Hillary Clinton US presidential candidate to explain 'What Happened' in new book
Obamacare IMF urges US to 'protect' gains won
In Israel Clashes feared after Palestinians end holy site boycott
Vladimir Putin President says Russia will respond to 'insolence' of US sanctions
Vladimir Putin Russian President says country will respond to 'insolence' of US sanctions
Donald Trump What next after President's military transgender ban?
Trump US President replaces chief of staff Priebus with general Kelly
Charlie Gard Terminally-ill British baby dies
In N. Korea Government throws down gauntlet to Trump with second ICBM test
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American forces successfully tried out Sunday a missile interception system the US hopes to set up on the Korean peninsula, military officials said following a trial just days after North Korea's second test of an ICBM.

In the American test of the so-called THAAD system, a medium-range missile was launched from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft flying over the Pacific and a THAAD unit in Alaska "detected, tracked and intercepted the target," the US Missile Defense Agency said.

It said this was the 15th successful intercept in 15 tests for the weapons system known as THAAD, which stands for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.

South Korea said Saturday it will speed up deployment of a THAAD battery on its territory because of the latest North Korean test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Parts of the THAAD defense system were brought into South Korea under the government of ousted president Park Geun-Hye. But new leader Moon Jae-In suspended deployment of the programme last month, citing the need for a new environmental impact assessment.

However, South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-Moo said Saturday that Seoul will now begin consultations on the "tentative deployment" parts of the THAAD battery in response to the latest North Korean test.

The THAAD deployment has infuriated China, which has long argued it will destabilize the region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Robert Mugabe I am not stepping down - Zimbabwe President saysbullet
3 Muhammad Yunus Nobel laureate cancels meet in Bangladeshbullet

World

Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who shot dead a wounded Palestinian assailant in March 2016, stands between his mother Oshra and father Charlie at a military court in Tel Aviv, on July 30, 2017
In Israel Judges uphold soldier's manslaughter conviction
If Marbella Nino, 22, had delivered Joshier in crisis-stricken Venezuela, she would have had to purchase all the surgical equipment for her C-section
Nicolas Maduro Facing life or death, pregnant Venezuelans flee to Colombia
Timeline of nuclear and major missile tests in North Korea
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State says China, Russia responsible for North Korea threat
Fishing boats take shelter at Nanfangao fish harbour in Suao, Yilan county in east Taiwan, as typhoon Senat approaches
In Taiwan Country braces for its first typhoon of the year